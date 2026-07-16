Labi Siffre’s classic catalogue gets deluxe reissue across two new 3CD collections

Labi Siffre's renaissance continues as Edsel, part of Demon Music Group, launches an extensive reissue campaign celebrating the acclaimed singer-songwriter's back catalogue.

The campaign begins with two deluxe 3CD collections, ‘1970-1971', available now, and ‘1972-1973', arriving on 9th October 2026, with further releases promised in the months ahead.

The reissues arrive at a time that Siffre has found a whole new audience. His 1971 song ‘Bless the Telephone' became a viral sensation after finding popularity on TikTok, amassing more than 21 million streams during 2025. His song ‘Crying Laughing Loving Lying' featured in the acclaimed movie ‘The Holdovers'.

Earlier this year, Siffre released ‘Far Away', his first new recording in years, performing it alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra during BBC Radio 2's Piano Room. The acclaimed appearance also preceded the announcement of his first new studio album in 25 years.

The first collection, ‘1970-1971', brings together Siffre's self-titled 1970 debut and its follow-up, ‘The Singer and the Song', alongside a third disc of B-sides and rare recordings. Packaged in deluxe 7-inch-sized packaging with a reversible sleeve, the set captures the formative years of one of Britain's most distinctive songwriting voices.

The debut introduced listeners to original songs including ‘Make My Day' and ‘A Little More Line', alongside interpretations of the Bee Gees' ‘Words' and Harry Nilsson's ‘Maybe'. Its successor featured a wealth of original material, including ‘When I'm On My Own You Are On My Mind', ‘Thank Your Lucky Star' and the now much-loved ‘Bless the Telephone'.

The second release, ‘1972-1973', pairs Siffre's acclaimed third and fourth albums, ‘Crying Laughing Loving Lying' and ‘For the Children', with another bonus disc of B-sides and rarities.

Released in 1972, ‘Crying Laughing Loving Lying' included Siffre's breakthrough UK Top 20 hit ‘It Must Be Love', which would later become a Top 5 hit for Madness. The album also features ‘My Song', famously sampled by Kanye West on ‘I Wonder', and ‘Cannock Chase', which has enjoyed renewed attention through film soundtracks.

Its 1973 follow-up, ‘For the Children', further showcased Siffre's lyrical craftsmanship with songs including ‘Prayer', ‘Let's Pretend' and ‘If You Have Faith', while the accompanying bonus disc collects standalone singles and previously released rarities.

Although many listeners first discovered Siffre through Madness' cover of ‘It Must Be Love' or the enduring anthem ‘(Something Inside) So Strong', his influence stretches much further. His work has been sampled by Eminem and Dr. Dre, featured in series including ‘Better Call Saul' and ‘Hacks', and continues to find new audiences through advertising and film.

With a new studio album on the horizon and a comprehensive catalogue restoration now underway, 2026 is shaping up to be another landmark year for one of Britain's most influential and enduring singer-songwriters.