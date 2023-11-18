‘Santa, Maybe’ review

Theatre director Lila (Aubrey Reynolds) is working hard to put on a Christmas performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ but her world is thrown into chaos when new colleague Glenn (Samuel Whitten) joins the team. Teased relentlessly by Glenn when they were classmates as kids, Lila struggles to hide her dismay at the man who made her life miserable, and she’s reluctant to believe that he’s changed his ways. As Glenn tries to prove himself, he secretly delivers Secret Santa gifts to Lila but she has no idea that he’s the one behind it.

‘Santa, Maybe’ is part of the 2023 slate of Christmas movies from Great American Family and it takes a very familiar formula by pitting two people against each other that have history. Glenn has no idea that his behaviour as a child has had a long-lasting effect on Lila, and he’s initially surprised by how cold a reception she gives him. The two continually butt heads as they try to bring ‘The Nutcracker’ to life and no matter how hard Glenn tries, he seems to always get things wrong.

Lila on the other hand is distracted trying to work out who her Secret Santa is as she finds thoughtful gifts left for her in the run-up to the show. With the help of her friend Marie (Shona Kay), Lila tries to deduce who might be behind the gifts suspecting every one of her colleagues apart from Glenn, thinking that he wouldn’t be so thoughtful. The harder Lila pushes Glenn away, the more she begins to realise that she might, against all odds, be falling for her former tormentor.

Samuel Whitten is the standout in ‘Santa, Maybe’. He gives a great performance as the reformed Glenn and he makes the character very likeable. Whitten builds a nice chemistry with Aubrey Reynolds, who plays Lila as a character that viewers are going to be able to sympathise with. Obviously, you know the two characters will get together but it’s the fun of watching them bicker and battle one another, until they realise their feelings, that’s the draw. The supporting cast varies in terms of acting but to be honest, they don’t get that much to do so it’s not a big distraction.

‘Santa, Maybe’ isn’t the strongest of the films in this year’s slate but the two leads have enough charm to make it an enjoyable watch. I don’t think this film is going to make it onto too many ‘must-watch’ lists in years to come but as a way to pass 90 minutes, you could do a lot worse. Save this one for a rainy day or to stick on in the background while you’re putting up your decorations.

Cast: Aubrey Reynolds, Samuel Whitten, Shona Kay, McKenna Flory Director: Brian Brough Writer: Brittany Wiscombe Certificate: Unrated Duration: 85 mins Released by: Great American Family Release date: 18th November 2023

Find out more about ‘Santa, Maybe’ at https://www.greatamericanfamily.com/movie/santa-maybe/