Win ‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season’ on Blu-ray

‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season' is available for fans on DVD, Blu-ray and Limited-Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on November 20th, from Paramount Home Entertainment.
In the epic, thrilling conclusion of ‘Star Trek: Picard', a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.
‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season' reunites four-time Emmy Award® nominee* Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard and The Next Generation crew in this final adventure where he is set on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever. ‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season' includes over 2 ½ hours of special features, including behind the scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a hilarious gag reel, and never-before-seen deleted scenes.
‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season' Special Features:
Includes exclusive-to-home-entertainment special features including never-before-seen footage and audio commentary on select episodes from the show creators and cast. Get a galactic view of the creative vision behind the show and the rebuilding of Enterprise-D. This release also features deleted scenes and a Q&A panel with cast and crew.
- The Gang’s All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)
- The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)
- Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)
- Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette Villainous Vadic – Featurette Picard: The Final Season Q&A
‘Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season' arrives on DVD, Blu-Ray and Limited-Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on November 20th.
To celebrate the release, we've got 1 copy on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 29th November 2023.
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