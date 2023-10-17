‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 week 5 songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 continues this weekend with 12 couples left in the ballroom, fighting to take home the glitterball trophy.

Last weekend saw Jody Cundy and his partner Jowita leave the competition after losing the dance-off. With each passing week the competition is hotting up and the strain is starting to show as the celebrities battle tiredness due to the intensity of the show. Viewers noticed a few glum faces among the celebs and the pros last weekend.

Ahead of this weekend’s live show, the BBC has released details of the songs and dances. Find out who will be dancing to what below:

Adam and Luba: Couple’s Choice to ‘Backstreet Boys Medley’ by Backstreet Boys

Amanda and Giovanni: Cha Cha to ‘Canned Heat’ by Jamiroquai

Annabel and Johannes: Charleston to ‘Ladies Night’ by Kool & The Gang

Angela R and Kai: Argentine Tango to ‘Tanguera’ by Sexteto Mayor

Angela S and Carlos: American Smooth to ‘Cherish’ by Madonna

Bobby and Dianne: Viennese Waltz to ‘golden hour’ by JVKE

Eddie and Karen: Samba to ‘Calm Down’ by Rema ft. Selena Gomez

Ellie and Vito: Paso Doble to ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless

Krishnan and Lauren: Quickstep to ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’ by Frank Sinatra

Layton and Nikita: Salsa to ‘Quimbara’ by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz

Nigel and Katya: Foxtrot to ‘I Just Want To Make Love To You’ by Etta James

Zara and Graziano: American Smooth to ‘Can’t Fight The Moonlight’ by LeAnn Rimes

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 continues at 6.30pm on BBC One. Tune in on Sunday night to find out which couple will be leaving the competition.