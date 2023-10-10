Jason Manford announces 2024/5 ‘A Manford All Seasons’ tour

Jason Manford has announced the details of his new live show, ‘A Manford All Seasons’, which will tour the UK in 2024 and 2025.

The comedian will play 17 shows at some of the UK’s biggest venues, with a date at Manchester’s new arena Co-Op Live closing the run. Manford’s last stand-up show, ‘Like Me’, saw him play an incredible 280 shows across the country, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews night after night.

Manford said: ”People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy. It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no OFCOM! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it’s been ages.”

The comedian is one of the UK’s leading entertainers with a career also spanning acting, presenting, and singing on both stage and screen. He has hosted many shows for the BBC and ITV including ‘Unbeatable’,

‘Sunday Night at The Palladium’, and ‘The Royal Variety Performance’. Earlier this year, he returned to judge the second series of ITV1’s Saturday night show ‘Starstruck’ and hosted BBC One’s primetime show ‘Big Night of Musicals’ for the second time.

Manford also hosts his award- winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.

The full dates for the tour are:

10/11/2024 Derby Arena

12/11/2024 Bournemouth BIC

13/11/2024 Brighton Brighton Centre

14/11/2024 Sheffield Utilita Arena

15/11/2024 Blackpool Opera House

16/11/2024 Hull Connexin Live

20/11/2024 Plymouth Plymouth Pavilions

21/11/2024 Cardiff Utilita Arena

22/11/2024 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

23/11/2024 Leeds First Direct Arena

24/11/2024 Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre

25/11/2024 Glasgow Armadillo

27/11/2024 Newcastle Utilita Arena

29/11/2024 Birmingham Utilita Arena

30/11/2024 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

07/02/2025 London The London Palladium

24/10/2025 Manchester Co-Op Live

Tickets go on sale on Friday 13th October at 10.00am from JasonManford.com.