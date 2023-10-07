‘The Fate of Baldr’ unveils new cinematic trailer

Norwegian Indie game studio Ananki Game Studio has unveiled the brand new cinematic trailer for upcoming game ‘The Fate of Baldr’.

Defend your ship against mythical bosses while mining resources and upgrading skills. Battle solo or team up with friends in online co-op for a journey of strategy, conquest, and victory.

A group of Viking warriors dock their spaceship on an alien world but are soon attacked by hostile inhabitants. They courageously fight off their attackers, using their advanced firearms and defensive towers. As the battle hardens, the Vikings know that the fate of the entire universe hangs in the balance.

“We are very excited to show off the cinematic trailer for ‘The Fate of Baldr’ witch we hope the fans will like” stated Ananki Game Studio

‘The Fate of Baldr’ doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet but you can wishlist the game on Steam .

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and get a taste of what’s in store when the game arrives.