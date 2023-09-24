‘Griselda’: Sofia Vergara tackles a dramatic role in new Netflix series – watch the teaser

Sofia Vergara is stepping out of her comfort zone to tackle a dramatic role in Netflix’s limited series ‘Griselda’.

Vergara stars and executive produces the series, which will feature six episodes. A teaser has been released that gives a glimpse of what to expect from the show.

‘Griselda’ is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

The series also stars Sofía Vergara (Griselda Blanco), Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martín Rodríguez (Rivi Ayala), Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins) and Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez). Guest stars include Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G) (Carla), Fredy Yate (Chucho Castro), Paulina Dávila (Isabel), José Zúñiga (Amilcar), Camilo Jiménez Varón (Rafa Salazar), Julieth Restrepo (Marta Ochoa), Gabriel Sloyer (Raul Diaz), Diego Trujillo (German Panesso), and Alberto Amann (Alberto Bravo).

‘Griselda’ will debut on Netflix on 25th January 2024.