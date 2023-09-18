‘Haunted Mansion’ coming to Disney+ in October

‘Haunted Mansion’ will debut on Disney+ and at digital retail on 4th October 2023 it has been announced.

The film, which is inspired by the classic theme park attraction, stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. It is directed by Justin Simien and it opened in cinemas back in August.

‘Haunted Mansion’ is the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help them rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin andJonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Fans can also add the movie to their digital collection on 4th October when ‘Haunted Mansion’ becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

Until 20th September new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ for £1.99/month for three months by visiting http://www.disneyplus.com, with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. This is an £18 saving compared to the regular monthly £7.99 price for three months.