Watch: Kylie Minogue releases futuristic ‘Tension’ video

Kylie Minogue has debuted a futuristic video for her new single ‘Tension’ and it’s bringing back ‘Did It Again’ vibes.

Directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller, the ‘Tension’ video features Kylie in several guises. After entering a glowing building, Kylie finds a deserted dancefloor with smashed glitterballs all over it and a screen showing another Kylie dancing. All of it seems to be being controlled by another Kylie and later on the in the video, the popstar reprises her showgirl alter-ego too. Watch the video at the top of this article.

The video arrives the day after the single was released on streaming platforms. Kylie marked the occasion with an interview for Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe. Talking about the buzz around her new music, Kylie shared:

“It’s an incredible time. It doesn’t really feel real to me yet because it’s all just happening. ‘Padam’ was just seismic. The earth was moving and now this is ‘Tension’s first play. This is very exciting.”

During the interview, Kylie also shares a little bit about ‘Tension’, the album, and writing the title track. She comments:

“‘Tension’ came maybe halfway through the album writing process and I will never ever forget anything about working on ‘Tension’ the album, but specifically ‘Tension’ the single. It was in Surrey in the UK, the hottest week of the year there. I was with three of my favourites, Biff (Stannard), Duck (Blackwell) and Jon Green. And in came two other writers for the day, KAMILLE and Anya (Jones) and they came in with this incredible energy. The guys were kind of like, “Oh, fine. We’ll just be over here then.” Because it was just the three, the two girls and I. They were really pumped to be there and it was such a great opportunity for all of us. And ‘Tension’, it’s one of those ones that you don’t really even know how it happened. We were just vibing and all the whooping and stuff that we’ve kept on the record was literally us just screaming our heads off and going, “Did you just say that? Did you just say that?” “Yeah, I said it.” “Okay.” We were jumping on sofas and I mean, you’d have to get their take on it as well, but I remember it as that. I mean, we were in this pool house, so it was like the wrong place to record anything, we weren’t really thinking about recording, just writing and getting the vibe down, but a lot of it stayed on the record.”

You can listen to the full interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 now on Apple Music.