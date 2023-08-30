Fresh from their headline set at The Long Road festival, Blackberry Smoke announce the release of new album ‘Be Right Here’

In an exciting announcement timed to coincide with their headlining set at this year’s The Long Road Festival, renowned Atlanta rock sensations Blackberry Smoke are gearing up to unveil their long-awaited album, ‘Be Right Here,’ on February 16th, 2024. The album will be released under the banner of 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. Fans can secure their copy by pre-ordering or pre-saving here.

To heighten the anticipation, the band has unveiled the album’s lead single, titled ‘Dig A Hole.’ The track offers an enticing glimpse into the musical journey that awaits listeners. ‘Dig A Hole,’ the brainchild of lead singer Charlie Starr and keyboardist Brandon Still, came together seamlessly. According to Starr, “The lyrics for this song came really quickly. We each have a finite amount of time on this earth, so you probably want to make the best out of it instead of wasting it. Eventually for all of us, they are going to dig a hole, so try to have a good life before they do that.”

‘Be Right Here’ has been expertly produced by none other than Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, known for his work with artists like Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. The album is set to serve as a timely reminder to embrace the present and live authentically. Spanning ten tracks, the album showcases a blend of signature rock and roll anthems, heartfelt Americana ballads, and electrifying country rock jams. The band’s celebration of life’s simple pleasures, fleeting moments, and serendipitous encounters resonates throughout the album.

Charlie Starr reflects on the album’s creation process, stating, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It’s just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,’ and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it’s magical.'” The album was meticulously recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah. Featuring the band’s core members – Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards) – alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar), ‘Be Right Here’ also boasts special guest vocals from The Black Bettys.

