‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’ review

‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’ is one of those films that slipped under a lot of people’s radar. Unfortunately, in the era of streaming with offerings dropping on different platforms, that’s going to happen frequently. The movie was released on Paramount+ last year and, unless you subscribe to the service, you may not have even heard of it.

If you like heart-warming tales that allow you to imagine what you’d do if you were in the characters’ shoes,’ Jerry & Marge’ is worth a watch. It centres on a couple who win the lottery and use the money to help their community.

Heart-warming Tale with a Great Cast

Films are often more effective when they are based on actual events, which is the case in ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’. The offering from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ director David Frankel was inspired by an article in the HuffPost in 2018, which went by the same name. It’s all about a Michigan couple who manage to repeatedly win the lottery. They use the strategy in several states and accumulate enough money to revitalise their hometown of Evart. It’s a sweet story about people coming together for a common cause and then teaming up against adversity when some antagonists threaten them.

The standout aspect of this picture is its exceptional cast. Bryan Cranston is in his element as Jerry Selbee, an expert mathematician. This role is certainly a hark back to his greatest ever turn as Walter White, who was also a high-functioning intellectual. The only difference is that this character is more amicable. He’s accompanied by Annette Bening as Marge Selbee, with the decorated actor putting in a wonderful turn as usual. Some of the other great cast members include Rainn Wilson, Michael McKean, and Ann Harada.

Relatable Themes that Allow Viewers to Dream

Films are all about escapism and giving people a chance to imagine what they would do in a similar situation. The theme of ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’ is highly relatable because this is something that could easily happen to anyone. Millions of people play the lottery around the world and also have the chance to take part in global lotteries thanks to the rise of internet-based lottery sites. For instance, people based in Ireland can buy lottery tickets online for American draws like PowerBall and MegaMillions. Likewise, US residents can take part in the Irish Lotto if they wish.

Many people like to dream about what they would do if they won the lottery. Planning for hypothetical future scenarios like this gets a lot of people through their working days, and it’s fun to think about massive purchases that could only be completed after a lottery win. Viewers of Jerry & Marge will find themselves wondering if they would put their winnings back into their community like the characters in the film or spend them on something else.

‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’ isn’t up there with the best pictures of Cranston and Bening, but it is still worth a watch. It’s an uplifting story that lands well because it’s something that could easily happen to anyone.