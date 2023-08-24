Sony Picture Classics and Trafalgar releasing team up for documentary ‘CARLOS: The Santana Journey’

Legendary guitarist and global icon Carlos Santana’s remarkable journey takes center stage in the feature-length documentary ‘CARLOS’, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez. Sony Picture Classics and Trafalgar Releasing have unveiled their worldwide theatrical distribution plans for this special documentary, celebrating the life and musical legacy of 10-time Grammy-winning sensation Santana.

The documentary will premiere in UK cinemas during the two-day event titled “CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere.” Set to screen on Saturday 23rd September, and Wednesday 27th September, the screenings will not only showcase the documentary but also feature exclusive introductory content with Santana and director Rudy Valdez, a two-time Emmy winner known for his works ‘The Sentence’ and ‘We Are: The Brooklyn Saints’.

Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Festival, ‘CARLOS’ weaves together new interviews with Santana and his family, rare archival footage including personal home videos captured by Santana himself, concert performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and conversations with music industry luminaries and collaborators such as Clive Davis and Rob Thomas.

Tickets for “CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere” will be available starting from Thursday 24th August, through www.carlosfilm.com. The global premiere event will be presented across 70 cinemas in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Pictures Classics.

Kymberli Frueh, Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, emphasized Santana’s transcendent influence, stating, “Carlos Santana is among the elite musicians who has transcended decades and generations.” The documentary delves into his journey, from iconic moments like his Woodstock performance to the monumental album “Supernatural,” capturing his evolution into a guitar legend. This global cinema event offers fans an opportunity to experience his life story and music in one captivating journey.

Directed by Rudy Valdez, ‘CARLOS’ intimately portrays a man whose music has entranced fans for years, exemplifying the essence of Santana’s own famous phrase, “how his rhythm goes.”

With a 50-year legacy and 10 Grammy awards to his name, Santana’s unique fusion of jazz, blues, Mariachi sound, and rock n’ roll spirituality continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. The documentary stands as a tribute to his role in music history and his profound emotional connection through music.

“CARLOS” is a joint venture by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Lizz Morhaim, with executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Documentaries. Producers Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn, and Sam Pollard contribute to the documentary’s dynamic storytelling. Meredith Kaulfers serves as Co-Executive Producer for Imagine Documentaries, and Michael Vrionis as Executive Producer. Tom Mackay and Richard Story take on the role of Executive Producers for Sony Music Entertainment.

Tickets on sale from 24th August 2023 at www.carlosfilm.com.