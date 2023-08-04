Win tickets to see Rodrigo y Gabriela in Manchester

Rodrigo y Gabriela released new album, ‘In Between Thoughts…A New World’, via ATO Records in April and the duo is currently on an extensive tour in support of the record.
‘In Between Thoughts…A New World’ is one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet – a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation. The album is self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, and it sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements.
In October they’ll be back in the UK for a series of dates including a date at Albert Hall in Manchester on the 20th. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.rodgab.com/tour-dates.
We've got 5 pairs of tickets to give away to their show in Manchester on 20th October at the Albert Hall.
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 12th September 2023.
