Chris Young to release new weekend anthem ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’

Multi-Platinum entertainer Chris Young is gearing up to launch the ultimate weekend anthem titled ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ this Friday 21st July 2023. Co-produced by Young in collaboration with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano, the song features the iconic guitar lick from David Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel’, with the legendary rocker earning a writing credit alongside Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, and Josh Thompson. Fans can pre-save/pre-add the song by visiting the link https://cy.lnk.to/YLSNpre.

“When I first heard this song, I immediately connected with the groove and the lyrics with nods to so many things I can personally relate to,” says Young of the new song. “It made me think back to when I first got started playing country dive bars and it was the same kind of thing. I drove a beat-up truck to and from gigs where I played music hoping the audiences would relate… and if I’m being honest, hoping the girls would like it too,” he adds. “Young love and Saturday nights are things that just go together and this feels like one of those big summer songs where you just want to roll the windows down, crank up the volume, and just drive around to it.”

Credit: Sony Music Nashville

This song marks a significant moment as it is David Bowie’s first official venture into country music, and it also marks the first co-producer collaboration between Chris Young, Corey Crowder, and Chris DeStefano.

The track was recorded at the newly renovated Sony Music Publishing Studios in Nashville, where many iconic albums from top names such as Brooks & Dunn, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich, and more have been produced. With this recording, Chris Young becomes the first major artist to lay down tracks in the updated studio.

“Young Love & Saturday Nights” follows Young’s current single ‘Looking For You’, co-written by Young himself with Chris DeStefano, James McNair, and Emily Weisband. The song is currently climbing the charts, and it’s already in the Top 15 on the Billboard Country and Mediabase radio charts.