The Role of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in the Entertainment Industry

Most of us have some idea of what virtual reality is, but few of us have given consideration to its full gamut of applications. VR has already transformed the entertainment industry, and it shows no sign of slowing.

If you want to develop your understanding of what VR is and how it applies to entertainment, or if you’re looking to catch up on the progress of the VR revolution, this post is for you!

What Exactly Do We Mean by ‘VR’?

VR – virtual reality – is based on a network of interconnected hardware and software which work together to immerse an individual in a simulated world that is substantially different from their own.

The hardware components tend to include headsets, which place a display immediately in front of the user’s eyes, in combination with 3D motion tracking devices, haptic feedback and surround audio. The VR hardware market is led by Oculus (Meta) by quite some distance.

The software element typically employs computer modelling to generate an environment that approximates a version of reality that the individual can interact with, but there are many different ways this can be interpreted and used.

When combined, VR hardware and software can produce powerful and revolutionary ways for individuals to interact with the digital world.

What is ‘Augmented Reality’?

Augmented reality (AR) is related to VR, but the two should not be confused. AR is, in some respects, a predecessor to VR, but its goals and methods are not the same. Simply put, whereas VR creates an entirely new environment, AR modifies the existing one.

Rather than generating a simulated world, AR projects digital content over the real world, modifying walls, surfaces and objects. Users can often then interact with the digital overlay which is superimposed over their surroundings.

AR is generally less complex, and can therefore be accomplished using less specialised technology. Many smartphones and wearable devices are capable of delivering an augmented reality experience.

VR & AR in Entertainment

VR and AR have had a monumental impact on the entertainment industry, and the range of applications is truly impressive…

Video Games

Gaming was one of the first industries to embrace AR and VR technologies, and it continues to be on the frontline of the VR revolution. Gaming lends itself well to VR technologies, as it often already seeks to immerse its players in a new world.

Generally, VR games require only a headset to play, but there are more elaborate setups which involve a range of peripheral devices. These may include gloves, controllers, other wearable tech, haptic devices which provide tactile sensory feedback, gun stocks, steering wheels and treadmills.

VR and AR have both been applied to mobile gaming in recent years, with augmented reality gaming in particular enjoying much success. Combining the power of modern smartphones with increasingly affordable VR headsets (or even using a headset housing that incorporates the phone itself), location-based games and immersive horror games have become very popular.

Film & TV

VR has also made a big splash in the film and TV industries. VR’s ability to immerse a viewer in an experience has been found to work well in this context. One popular use of VR in film is to place the viewer at the centre of a 360-degree experience, giving them the power and freedom to choose where they look.

Both VR and AR can also enable the telling of interactive narratives which bridge the gap between video games and film or TV. The ability of these technologies to enhance a wide range of storytelling formats is so substantial that big players in the entertainment industry are getting on board and throwing huge amounts of money at projects such as feature-length animations, harrowing horror experiences, and entries into blockbuster franchine universes such as Star Wars.

Online Gambling

The online gambling industry was also quick to set its sights on VR and AR. Immersion is crucial to online betting, and creating virtual casinos seems like a smart move.

In the context of online gambling, VR can allow players to move an avatar of themselves around a virtual casino, potentially winning real money on a range of different games. They could engage with other players at blackjack tables, or play a realistic slot machine and take advantage of the sort of promotions that only online casinos can afford to offer, such as low wagering casino bonuses.

Virtual Tours

An interesting and innovative application of VR is the world of virtual tours, which essentially allow the user to experience far-flung locations they may never get a chance to visit in reality.

Virtual tourists will be able to visit Machu Picchu despite it being physically inaccessible to many, stand beneath the Eiffel Tower without having to endure the journey there, or look around an art gallery from the comfort of their homes.

Live Events & More

The live events sector has broadcasted concerts and plays to VR headsets all around the world, enabling many more people to enjoy a show than could physically attend the venue.

AR also has the capacity to enrich live events, adding interactive elements and supplementary visual effects to elevate the experience.

Where entertainment adopts VR, so too will the advertising that comes alongside it. VR and AR adverts are an inevitability, providing consumers with a deeper and more immersive look into their products and services than ever before.

VR & AR Beyond Entertainment

Whilst VR and AR have had great success when applied to entertainment, it’s also important to note the other industries which have benefited from these technologies.

In education, students of all ages have been using VR to transport them to an engaging and interactive reality, which can facilitate new ways of learning. This has had particular success when teaching subjects such as architecture, taking virtual field trips, and exploring conceptual scientific concepts.

Children with learning difficulties have used VR as a way to learn more about the world around them from the safety of a controlled environment.

Medical simulations featuring accurate anatomical 3D models have enabled surgeons to practise without risk to patients. Therapists have used VR in therapy, exposing phobic patients to their fears in a safe and controlled way.

The range of applications of VR and AR is clearly extensive, reaching far beyond the world of entertainment.

The Future of VR

These technologies may be in their infancy, but there’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing more of them in the very near future. What makes them most interesting may not simply be the individual enhancements they can bring, but the sheer range of their applications in the entertainment industry, as well as in many others.

There also exists a middle ground between AR and VR, known as ‘mixed reality,’ which incorporates elements from both. This hybrid application of these technologies is likely to become an increasingly popular approach as the hardware and software become more affordable and more advanced.