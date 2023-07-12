‘Strictly The Professionals’ Tour confirms 2024 line-up

‘Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK Tour’ will return in May 2024 and today the full line-up of professional dancers has been announced.

Kicking off in Oxford on 1st May, this year’s tour will be bigger and better than ever before as two more dancers have been added to the incredible line-up for the official 36-date tour. The dancers are Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist Dianne Buswell; 11-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2022 finalist Vito Coppola; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Chinese National Dance Champion and 2022 finalist Carlos Gu; American Rhythm Rising Star Champion, Professional World Mambo Championand longest serving Strictly Pro Karen Hauer; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; three-time Strictly finalist including 2022 Gorka Marquez; four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly Champion Jowita Przystal; ten-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkos, making her debut on the tour;and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist and Strictly 2021 finalist Nancy Xu.

Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, this extravaganza will showcase the exceptional talent of these hugely popular professional dancers from the TV show which celebrates its 21st series this year. Expect phenomenal dance numbers, dazzling costumes, sequins, sparkles and all the feel-good ‘Strictly’ magic we’ve grown to love over the years.

Audiences will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and dancing feats this hugely talented 12-strong Strictly professional dance ensemble achieve, with lifts to take your breath away and an unforgettable soundtrack performed live by the production’s incredible singers and band.

Jason Gilkison said: “The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal! We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can’t wait, to see you in May!”

The full dates are:

1 May Oxford: New Theatre 7.30pm

2 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 7.30pm

3 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

4 May Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm

5 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm

7 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 7.30pm

8 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 7.30pm

9 May London: Palladium 7.30pm

10 May London: Palladium 7.30pm

11 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

12 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm

14 May Salford: Lyric Theatre 7.30pm

15 May Salford: Lyric Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

16 May Liverpool: Empire Theatre 7.30pm

17 May Sheffield: City Hall 7pm

18 May Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm

19 May Glasgow: SEC Armadillo 2.30pm

21 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

22 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

23 May Nottingham: Royal Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

24 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 7.30pm

25 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

26 May Bournemouth: BIC 2.30pm

28 May Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm

29 May Swansea: Swansea Arena 7.30pm

30 May Llandudno: Venue Cymru 7.30pm

31 May Wolverhampton: Civic Hall 7.30pm

1 June Stockton: Globe Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

For tickets, which go on sale on 14th July, and more information please visit StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.