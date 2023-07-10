Wood Burnt Red signs with w21Records and set to release debut single ‘Day Drinking’

After captivating audiences with their performance at the Buckle and Boots festival earlier this summer, rising UK indie label w21Records wasted no time in securing Wood Burnt Red as their latest signing. Today, the label is thrilled to announce the release of the band’s highly anticipated debut single under w21Records, titled ‘Day Drinking’, set to hit the airwaves on 28th July.

Wood Burnt Red has already gained significant attention with airplay on prominent radio stations such as Planet Rock, BBC, and CountryLine. Their live performances across the UK have further propelled their growing popularity. Behind the scenes, the band has been working closely with their management and label team, paving the way for exciting developments and an array of forthcoming music. With their infectious sound and undeniable talent, Wood Burnt Red is poised to become one of the most exciting acts on the UK’s Country and Americana scene.

“We can’t quite express how excited we are to be joining w21Records and their amazing roster. This is such an incredible opportunity for us as a band and we can’t wait to work together to bring you the best of what Wood Burnt Red has to offer. Our new single represents a bit of what we’re about! Not excessive drinking, but fun, happy times with friends and family, not taking things so seriously. This is our summer anthem, why not make it yours. We’re so, so pleased for this to be released under w21Records,” comments Wood Burnt Red.

Talking about their latest signing, w21Records said “We’ve been a fan of Wood Burnt Red since their debut single “All I Need Is You’ in 2022 and have watched them grow since. When we saw them perform live for the first time at Buckle and Boots festival this year, we offered them a deal on the spot. They write really great songs, have polished production and are real entertainers on stage. They’re also genuinely nice guys and a great fit with the rest of our roster. We are thrilled to have the boys onboard and we’re very excited for what the future will bring as we work alongside their Management Team at ZimagineD”

The band joins w21Records’ impressive roster of UK artists, including Kezia Gill, Emilia Quinn, and Paul Carella, as well as US artist Brian Collins. This latest signing is a testament to w21Records’ commitment to supporting exceptional talent and fostering a diverse range of artists.

Pre-save ‘Day Drinking’ now at https://presave.w21records.com/daydrinking.