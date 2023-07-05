Win ‘Safe House’ on Blu-ray

‘Safe House’ has been reissued on Blu-ray and DVD this week via Fabulous Films Ltd / Fremantle Media Enterprises.

This 2012 action thriller stars Oscar Winner Denzel Washington, AFC Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and has supporting roles from Oscar nominees: Vera Farmiga, Brendan Gleeson and Sam Shepard. Cinematography is by Oliver Wood (‘The Bourne Franchise’).

When a South African safe house is attacked, containing ex-CIA agent turned fugitive Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington) and rookie CIA officer Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) -the unlikely allies must stay alive long enough to uncover who wants them dead.

Director Daniel Espinosa’s parents settled in Stockholm after escaping the Pinochet regime in Chile in 1976. As a troubled teenager Espinosa committed a string of minor crimes. Instead of prison the Swedish government put Espinosa into an elite boarding school where he lived with the son of Swedish film director Lasse Hallström (‘My Life as a Dog’, ‘Chocolat’, ‘The Cider House Rules’). Espinosa thought Lasse and his son “seemed like normal people” and reasoned “if they can do it, then maybe I can do it”, so he changed his dream career of owning a coffee shop to directing his own movies.

Before ‘Safe House’ the biggest film Espinosa had made was a $4 million Nordic drug drama. ‘Safe House’ took $208 million worldwide against the $85 million budget.

