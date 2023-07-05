Walter Presents: ‘Disturbing Disappearances’ coming to More4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Disturbing Disappearances’ to More4 and C4 Streaming this month, which brings its French Season to an end.

Created by Arnauld Mercadier, Stéphanie Pillonca and Johanne Rigoulot, the French series stars Pierre Rochefort, Sara Forestier and Bruno Dreyfurst.

Set in the picturesque provincial town of Montclair in France, the series follows a string of investigations led by a dedicated team of female detectives who are determined to uncover the truth behind perplexing disappearances. Each episode focuses on a different case and presents a complex web of clues, secrets, and unexpected twists. The series begins with the murder of a local schoolteacher and a desperate search for nine schoolchildren who seemed to have vanished without a trace sending shockwaves through the town and leaving their parents distraught.

After the attack, the investigating team race against time to find the children before they come to any harm. From missing persons to unexplained abductions, the detectives use their expertise and intuition to uncover dark secrets lurking beneath the surface of a seemingly tranquil town. As the series progresses, the personal lives of the detectives begin to intertwine with the cases, further complicating the investigations. With each new case, the stakes heighten, which puts the lives of those involved at risk. Will they find the victims before it’s too late?

Walter Presents: ‘Disturbing Disappearances’ will air on More4 weekly from 14th July at 9pm. It will be available on C4 Streaming each week.