Aerosmith to release career retrospective ‘Greatest Hits’

Get ready to crank up the volume and rock out like never before! Aerosmith, the legendary rock gods comprising Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer, are celebrating five glorious decades of timeless anthems and unforgettable hits.

The band will release their ultimate career-spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ collection on 18th August 2023, taking fans on an epic musical journey through their unparalleled legacy. Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing experience!

Released by UMe/Capitol, this compilation features 44 handpicked tracks carefully curated by Aerosmith themselves. It’s a musical treasure trove that captures the essence of their unrivaled artistry. You can now pre-order this exclusive collection, along with a brand-new merch line, exclusively through the band’s official artist store.

If you head over to Aerosmith.com you’ll find an exclusive 1CD cover variant with 18 killer tracks. But wait, it doesn’t end there! For the vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 2LP numbered set, also featuring an exclusive cover variant and containing 20 mind-blowing tracks. And if you’re a hardcore collector who craves the absolute best, the 4LP Super Deluxe Edition is your Holy Grail. Crafted on 180g custom colour vinyl and housed in premium book-style sleeves, this edition comes with four black and white lithographs and a whopping 44 tracks that span the entirety of Aerosmith’s awe-inspiring career. It’s a true masterpiece that will make any fan’s heart race with excitement!

But fear not if you prefer to make your purchase through major retailers because Aerosmith has got you covered too! You can grab the standard 1 LP or 1CD editions featuring the essential tracks that defined an era. If you’re hungry for more, feast your ears on the Expanded Edition, packed with a staggering 44 tracks across 3 CDs, offering an in-depth exploration of Aerosmith’s sonic evolution. For the vinyl connoisseurs, the 2LP Standard Edition on classic black vinyl will have you spinning in ecstasy. And for the ultimate collectors out there, the 4LP Deluxe Edition in a slipcase with a mesmerizing book will leave you in awe.

For the very first time in Aerosmith’s illustrious history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits unleashes an explosive tracklisting of 44 songs, representing every era that shaped this iconic band. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, this edition captures the raw power and unadulterated rock ‘n’ roll brilliance that defined Aerosmith. From the intoxicating 70s hits “Dream On” and “Walk This Way,” to the electrifying “Toys In The Attic,” and the unforgettable bassline of “Sweet Emotion,” Aerosmith’s musical journey is laid bare. Relive the 90s rock radio dominance with chart-toppers like “Crazy,” “Cryin’,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” This collection is a sonic marvel that will satisfy the cravings of both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.

But wait, there’s more to this Super Deluxe Edition. It’s not just an album; it’s a collector’s dream come true! Immerse yourself in the premium book-style sleeves that house this sonic gem, complete with four captivating black-and-white lithographs. Prepare to be captivated by stunning live photography and rare, unseen snapshots that chronicle Aerosmith’s epic rise from a local Boston band to the global megastars they are today.