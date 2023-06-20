Kylie Minogue on the Billboard Hot 100: what are her biggest hits?

With Kylie Minogue fever (all the puns intended) taking over the world right now thanks to her viral hit ‘Padam Padam’, fans are wondering if Kylie has another chance to make a mark in the US?
Despite doing plenty of promo over in the US over the years, the market is one that Kylie hasn’t ever fully broken into but she has had a fair bit of success over the years. On the US Dance chart and the US Hot Dance/Electronic chart she’s had plenty of success and ‘Padam Padam’ has hit the Top 10 on the latter.
By contrast, here in the UK Kylie is enjoying the biggest hit she’s had in years. ‘Padam Padam’ is currently at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and the song looks set to rise even higher this week. Fans have taken to social media to accuse BBC Radio 1 of ageism after the station has seemingly snubbed the track despite its growing success.
I’ve taken a look back over Kylie’s careers to see which of her hits have made a mark in the US on the all-important Billboard Hot 100 chart. Find out which seven have charted below…
7‘Slow’ (2004)
Peak position: 91
With ‘Fever’ having done so well in the US, there were high hopes for ‘Slow’, the lead single from ‘Body Language’, when it was released on 21st February 2004. Sadly the song only made it to 91 and spent 3 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the only single from ‘Body Language’ to chart and it was the last single from Kylie to make an impact in the US on that chart.
6‘Come Into My World’ (2003)
Peak position: 91
Despite ‘Fever’ launching Kylie back into the US market, her chart success faltered with third single ‘Come Into My World’, released on 14th December 2002. The single only managed to climb to 91 and spent a mere 8 weeks on the chart. The huge success of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ was enough to shift over 1.1 million copies of ‘Fever’ so I guess it’s understandable why subsequent singles didn’t fare as well.
5‘It’s No Secret’ (1989)
Peak position: 37
‘It’s No Secret’ was Kylie’s third hit in the US from her debut album ‘Kylie’. Released on 10th December 1988, it reached its peak on 11th February 1989 rising to 37. After 13 weeks it left the charts but for a third single from a debut album, it was still a pretty decent result. Shockingly it was to be her last Billboard Hot 100 hit until 2002!
4‘I Should Be So Lucky’ (1988)
Peak position: 28
The first single from ‘Kylie’ in the US was ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ and it showed plenty of promise in terms of the singer’s prospects in America. Released on 7th May 1988 , it spent 14 weeks on the chart and peaked at 28. It was a solid start for a then new artist and something different from what was charting at the time, Kylie brought the pure pop and it looked like the US was about to be a hugely lucrative market for her.
3‘Love at First Sight’ (2002)
Peak position: 23
The single US single from ‘Fever’, ‘Love at First Sight’ was given a remix by Ruff and Jam for the US market and released on 29th June 2002. The song featured a bouncier production and it managed to rise to 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. It managed a respectable 16 weeks on the chart but didn’t manage to match the peak of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.
2‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ (2002)
Peak position: 7
‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, the lead track from ‘Fever’, was released in the US on 26th January 2002 and it peaked at number 7. It was Kylie’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 14 years and spent 20 weeks on the chart. I can’t believe it took her so long to chart in the Top 10 again but all Lovers know what a huge tune ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is, and it ushered in a huge new era for Kylie across the globe.
1‘The Loco-Motion’ (1988)
Peak position: 3
Released as the second single from her debut album Kylie on 27th August 1988, ‘The Loco-Motion’ is Kylie’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent an incredible 27 weeks on the the chart, the most for any of the Pop Princess’ songs to date. No wonder the song is still a staple of her set list when she tours!
Kylie Minogue’s new album ‘Tension’ will be released on 22nd September 2023 by BMG. It is available to pre-order now.
