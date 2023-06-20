Kylie Minogue on the Billboard Hot 100: what are her biggest hits?

With Kylie Minogue fever (all the puns intended) taking over the world right now thanks to her viral hit ‘Padam Padam’, fans are wondering if Kylie has another chance to make a mark in the US?

Despite doing plenty of promo over in the US over the years, the market is one that Kylie hasn’t ever fully broken into but she has had a fair bit of success over the years. On the US Dance chart and the US Hot Dance/Electronic chart she’s had plenty of success and ‘Padam Padam’ has hit the Top 10 on the latter.

By contrast, here in the UK Kylie is enjoying the biggest hit she’s had in years. ‘Padam Padam’ is currently at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and the song looks set to rise even higher this week. Fans have taken to social media to accuse BBC Radio 1 of ageism after the station has seemingly snubbed the track despite its growing success.

I’ve taken a look back over Kylie’s careers to see which of her hits have made a mark in the US on the all-important Billboard Hot 100 chart. Find out which seven have charted below…