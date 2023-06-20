6 Aaron Taylor-Johnson films you simply have to watch

British Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a versatile actor that has really climbed the Hollywood ladder in recent years thanks to performances in a number of high-grossing and critically acclaimed films.
Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in ‘Kraven The Hunter’, a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics. While we wait for that film to arrive (and we’re counting down the days), we’ve picked six films from his ever-growing list of credits that we think showcase his talents the best.
Keep reading to find out which films have made our list…
1‘Kick-Ass’ (2010)
In this superhero action-comedy film, Taylor-Johnson played the lead role of Dave Lizewski, a high school student who becomes a real-life superhero. His portrayal of the nerdy yet determined and courageous character garnered critical acclaim and helped establish him as a rising star.
2‘Nowhere Boy’ (2009)
Taylor-Johnson portrayed a young John Lennon in this biographical drama, which delves into the musician’s early life and his relationships with his mother and aunt. His performance captured Lennon’s rebellious spirit, vulnerability, and budding musical talent.
3‘Nocturnal Animals’ (2016)
In this psychological thriller directed by Tom Ford, Taylor-Johnson played Ray Marcus, a sinister and menacing character who becomes involved in a disturbing and violent narrative within the film. His portrayal was chilling and garnered praise for his ability to convey a sense of unease.
4‘Godzilla’ (2014)
Taylor-Johnson starred as Ford Brody, a military officer caught in the midst of giant monster mayhem. He showcased his action-hero skills in this blockbuster film while also bringing emotional depth to his character.
5‘Outlaw King’ (2018)
In this historical drama, Taylor-Johnson played the role of James Douglas, a Scottish nobleman and warrior fighting for Scottish independence. His portrayal of a battle-hardened and determined fighter added intensity to the film.
6‘Bullet Train’ (2022)
As one half of assassin duo Tangerine and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Taylor-Johnson showed off his action and comedy chops in the criminally underrated ‘Bullet Train’. With epic fight scenes opposite lead star Brad Pitt, Taylor-Johnson really steals the show in this adrenaline-fuelled popcorn flick.
‘Kraven The Hunter’ will arrive in cinemas on 6th October 2023.