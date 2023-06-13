Carrie Underwood explains the origins of new song ‘Take Me Out’ & the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ deluxe album

Carrie Underwood talks about her gorgeous ‘date night’ single ’Take Me Out’ which was released on Friday. ’Take Me Out’ is taken from Carrie Underwood’s forthcoming Deluxe Edition of her hit ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album – out on 22 September.

Carrie described ’Take Me Out’ as being inspired by date nights when you’ve been in a long-term relationship. Underwood and husband, Mike Fisher, have been married since 2010 and have two young children together.

The tender song, co-written by Carrie Underwood, hears her sing: “Where do the days go? Routines, rushing’ around, seems like it’s been so hard to find the time for just the two of us. Ain’t nothin’ wrong with us, it’s just sometimes love gets covered up in life… so kiss me like it’s the first time tonight and take me out on the town.”

The GRAMMY-winning country star explained: “It’s one of those things where it’s, like, if you’ve been in a relationship for a while things can kinda seem a little routine. It’s a lovely little story [saying], ‘let’s go somewhere, let’s do something special, let’s pretend we are interesting for an evening’!” she laughs.

Speaking about the forthcoming Deluxe edition “Denim & Rhinestones” (out 22 September); Carrie said: “I wanted the Denim & Rhinestones era to live a little longer. There were some special songs that we wanted to do.”

Carrie Underwood has given her mother Carol her own segment on her “Carrie’s Country” channel — but has retained the right to veto any embarrassing childhood stories. Carrie laughs: “I get final approval on what she talks about, just in case! Because she will tell some stories about me growing up that maybe I don’t want out there. I get to nix it, if I need to!”

“Carrie’s Country” channel will also have Sundays dedicated to gospel music. Something she has shared her love for with the release of her 2021 country gospel album ‘My Savior’. Carrie said: “One of my favourite favourite things is that on Sundays we play gospel music. But not your typical gospel music; it’s like all us country artists that make music that is faith based. It’s all of us doing what we do; it’s country, faith… it’s great”