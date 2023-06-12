Alabama receive the CMA Pinnacle Award on the last night of the CMAFest at the Nissan Stadium

The Country Music Association presented legendary Country Music band, Alabama, with the CMA Pinnacle Award last night during CMA Fest, with help from Country Music star Dierks Bentley. The Country Music Hall of Fame members took the Nissan Stadium Main Stage to perform during CMA Fest’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration.

The Pinnacle Award recognizes an artist or group who has undeniably redefined the pinnacle of success in the genre by achieving prominence through concert performances, consumption numbers, record sales and/or other significant industry achievements at levels unique for Country Music. They have also attained the highest degree of recognition within the broad expanse of music worldwide, and their talent and presence will have a long-term positive impact on the appreciation of Country Music for generations to come.

The Pinnacle Award was created in 2005 when it was presented to Garth Brooks. The award’s only other recipients are Taylor Swift (2013) and Kenny Chesney (2016).

One of Country Music’s most iconic acts, Alabama’s unprecedented streak of success in the ’80s played a huge part in Country’s global awareness and expansion. After landing their first No. 1 single ‘Tennessee River’ in 1980, they continued to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts for the next five years with a record setting 17 consecutive number 1 singles.

This streak would continue to 21 songs by 1987, a feat that had never been done before. With over 40 total number 1 Country hits, more than 75 million records sold and over 200 awards from a variety of organisations, Alabama is one of the most successful bands in Country Music history. They are the first act and only band to win CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award three times in a row (1982-1984). The band is also a three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year (1981-1983), two-time Instrumental Group of the Year (1981-1982) and won Album of the Year for ‘The Closer You Get…’ in 1983. Alabama was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.