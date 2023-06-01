Netflix has developed more original content than any other streaming giant in the world, but they have been blasted for creating too many bad original television shows and movies and only a handful of decent content that are actually worth watching.

The question being asked here is, will Netflix lose market share if it lowers the amount of original content it produces?

What is the best original content Netflix has made?

Netflix continues to churn out original content at a rapid rate for all ages, covering a wide range of genres, but the truth is that most of it is really bad. However, there have been a few gems, just not enough.

Let’s start by looking at some of the most watched Netflix original movies, and then we can look at some of their hit TV series, which some of you may or may not already be familiar with by now.

According to Netflix’s own statistical data, their most-watched original movies are the following hit titles (in no particular order of importance):

The Irishman (2019)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Extraction (2020)

The Adam Project (2022)

Red Notice (2021)

Purple Hearts (2022)

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Bird Box (2018)

The Gray Man (2022)

Others include Troll, Mudbound, Roma, The Platform, Yes Day, and The Kissing Booth 2.

What about their worst-ever movies?

Netflix has also produced some complete howlers, which you have probably never heard of, and would only spend five minutes at most watching before switching off. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Some of Netflix’s worst-ever original movies are ‘Enter the Anime’ (2019), ‘Drive’ (2019), ‘The Open House’ (2018), ‘The Last Days of American Crime’ (2020), ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ (2020), ‘He’s All That’ (2021), Sextuplets’ (2019), ‘Tall Girl 2’ (2022), ‘The Ridiculous 6’ (2015), ‘Me Time’ (2022), ‘Hubie Halloween’ (2020), and ‘The Royal Treatment’ (2022).

Other Netflix movies that won’t be winning Oscars or Baftas any time soon are ‘Father of the Year’ (2018), ‘How it Ends’ (2018), ‘Game over, Man’ (2018), ‘Naked’ (2017), ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ (2018), ‘The Do-Over’ (2016), ‘The After Party’ (2018), ‘The Kissing Booth’ (2018), ‘A Fall From Grace’ (2020), ‘The True Memoirs of an International Assassin’ (2016), and ‘Special Correspondents’ (2016), to name just a few.

What are the most-watched Netflix original television series?

The movie and television show streaming giant has also produced a handful of decent TV shows that people can’t seem to get enough of. Over the past few years, some of their most notable shows are the following:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019+)

Stranger Things (2016+)

Orange is the New Black (2019+)

The Crown (2016+)

The Witcher (2019+)

Narcos (2015 – 2017)

Narcos: Mexico (2018 – 2021)

You (2018+)

Black Mirror (2016+)

Squid Game (2021)

Ozark (2022)

Others include ‘Bojack Horseman’, ‘Master of None’, ‘Lupin’, and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’. They have also produced a few memorable sports documentaries about football, cricket, tennis, motor racing, and other major sports, and several well-received true crime documentaries.

If you want cricket TV shows/movies on Netflix, try ‘This Could Go Anywhere’, ‘Selection Day’, ‘Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians’, ’83’, ‘Caught Out: Corruption: Cricket’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, and ‘Jersey’.

What about Netflix’s worst-ever TV series?

The worst Netflix original TV series that many viewers will either want to forget or will never even sit down to watch are ‘Hype House’ (2022+), ‘The Goop Lab’ (2020+), ‘Richie Rich’ (2015), ‘Chasing Cameron’ (2016), ‘Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!’ (2021), ‘Sexy Beasts’ (2021+), and ‘Too Hot to Handle’ (2020+).

Other shows that failed to hit the mark include ‘Prank Encounters’ (2019+), ‘Super Drags’ (2018), ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ (2022+), ‘Pretty Smart’ (2021), ‘Haters Back Off’ (2016-2017), and ‘Hoops’ (2020), to name a few.

Would Netflix lose market share if it stopped making original content?

Netflix has been losing market share for some time. They have tried many different strategies, and nothing seems to be working. Although they still rely heavily on licensed content, where they don’t make as much money, they are still investing heavily in original content.

However, most of the ‘originals’ don’t appear to go down well with subscribers. The company has opted for quality over quantity, and it’s clearly not working. Much of the content released today is instantly panned and gets bad reviews, so you have to ask why they keep producing it.

Hiking their prices also hasn’t helped, so people would rather unsubscribe for a month or two (or longer) and try somewhere else that does have decent movies and television shows that Netflix doesn’t have.

If they stopped making rubbish originals and perhaps focused on quality over quantity, then perhaps they would see a reverse trend of new people subscribing and enjoying their content rather than not enjoying it and unsubscribing.

They also don’t seem to be listening to anything their audience is saying or what the critics are saying on today’s biggest television and movie review sites. If they started listening to what everyone thinks Netflix is doing wrong, they may end up with even more market share.

What is the biggest competition for Netflix?

There are several major movie and television streaming sites out there today that Netflix has to compete with constantly. Now that there is so much choice, Netflix is no longer the go-to streaming site.

Although Netflix is still the number one streaming site for television shows and movies, some of their biggest competitors that are slowly winning over legions of ex-Netflix subscribers are the following:

Prime Video

Paramount+

Disney+

Hulu

ITV+

HBO Max

Others include Apple TV+, YouTube TV, ESPN+, and NBC Peacock. Don’t forget that you can also subscribe to over 30 add-on subscriptions INSIDE your Prime Video account – something you cannot do on Netflix.

Examples of popular add-on channels in Prime Video include Britbox (Great British film and TV), Shudder (horror), Curzon (movies), CuriosityStream (documentaries), Acorn TV (popular TV), Hayu (reality TV), MGM (TV shows and movies), and History (TV shows, reality TV and documentaries).

Other add-on channels you can pay for on a monthly rolling subscription basis are Discovery, ShotsTV, Echoboom Sports, Studiocanal, Lionsgate, BFI player, Icon Film, Arrow Video, Full Moon, Sundance NOW, Gaia, Crime Investigation Play, MUBI, History Hit, Docubay, Realeyez, MotorTrend, Shout TV, and Docsville, plus over 20 others.

The fact that subscribers have access to these optional add-on channels and the option to rent or buy other movies/TV shows at relatively affordable prices is a fantastic idea, which may see Prime Video knocking Netflix off the top spot as the most popular streaming site once and for all.

If Netflix did something similar, could it save them? Or, if they introduced some kind of service where subscribers could watch their favourite sporting events worldwide, could that save them? Only time will tell.