‘Gladiators’ unveils Nitro and Diamond

The ‘Gladiators’ reveals keep coming as the BBC confirm two more Gladiators for the new series – Nitro and Diamond.

The two new Gladiators join the already announced Giant, Fire, Legend, Fury and Steel. You can find out more about them below:

Nitro

Team GB sprinter, Harry Aikines Aryeetey is lightning fast and a ball of energy earning him the name Nitro.

Commonwealth and World gold medallist sprinter, Harry has competed at the highest level in the UK since his youth. After becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, he won 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year age 17.

Harry has gone on to win gold 4 x in the men’s 100m European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. His long list of achievements include: 2 x Olympian, 3 x European Champion, 2x Commonwealth Champion, 1x Commonwealth Silver Medallist, 1x European Bronze Medallist, 1x World Bronze Medallist, 1x British Champion, 2x World Youth Champion, 1x World Junior Champion.

With his incredible speed and agility, the Contenders will have their work cut out, getting past Nitro.

Nitro (AKA Harry Aikines Aryeetey) says: “Becoming a Gladiator is another great achievement! A childhood dream come true! You never know what is coming in life, each day is there to be enjoyed and savouring all opportunities is a must! It literally gives me energy and strength! I can’t wait to be in the arena and bring Nitro to Gladiators!”

Diamond

6ft Bodybuilder, Livi Sheldon is striking and indestructible earning her the name, Diamond.

After graduating with a degree in Sports Science, she took up bodybuilding, becoming a British Finalist ‘England Toned Figure’.

Her passion for sports began at age 6, when she played football for a boys football team. She eventually moved over to a girls’ team, where she became captain for many years, and went on to play for Worcester City Ladies team.

Don’t be deceived by Diamond’s bright beauty, she is unbreakable and super strong.

Diamond (AKA Livi Sheldon) says: “When I was growing up I used to get picked on for being taller than everyone else. Now I get to show everyone that being unique is your superpower. I can’t wait to get into the arena and take on the contenders as Diamond.”

‘Gladiators’ will be filming in Sheffield and it is a Hungry Bear and MGM Alternative UK for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and was commissioned by Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted.

The original American Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and developed by Johnny C. Ferraro.

