Exclusive Premiere – Brooke Law ‘Wild as I Was’ new song & video ahead of it’s release on Friday

Tomorrow, on Friday May 26th, London-based artist Brooke Law releases her new single ‘Wild as I Was’. We last saw Brooke performing at the C2C festival in London in May where she gave a typically feisty and energetic performance that showed to all there just what an engaging and intuiting multi-genre artist she is. We’re pleased to be able to bring you a 24 hour, sneak look at the video ahead of everyone else.



‘Wild As I Was’ is about a mother reminiscing about her youth and her wild adventures and hoping her child isn’t too wild but encouraging her to live life to the full!,” says Brooke about this vibrant song. Brooke’s distinctive and versatile voice is drawing as many plaudits as are the incisive lyrics from the pov of a young British songwriter whose multi ethnic parents filled the house with music while she and her sister were growing up.

Credit: brooke law

Ben Earle, of The Shires, is a big fan of Brooke’s. “‘A home grown artist from London. I first met Brooke Law when she was 17 playing a tiny venue in London. She blew me away with her energy on stage. She kind of reminds me of Lenny Kravitz and Janis Joplin. She actually played my Friday night spotlight recently. Before the session she’s very shy very quiet. It was so exciting to see her play. She brought the house down.’