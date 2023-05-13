HomeTV'The Full Monty': watch the trailer for the Disney+ series

The trailer has been released for ‘The Full Monty’ series, which is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 14th June 2023.

The 8-part series is from the same team that brought the original 1997 film to the big screen. The trailer sees the lead cast reprising their fan-favourite roles with Robert Carlyle (‘Trainspotting’) as Gaz, Mark Addy (‘Game of Thrones’) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (‘Before We Die’) as Jean, Hugo Speer (‘Britannia’) as Guy, Paul Barber (‘The Dumping Ground’) as Horse, Steve Huison (‘The Royle Family’) as Lomper, Wim Snape (‘The Beaker Girls’) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (‘Batman Begins’) as Gerald.

The trailer also introduces rising star Talitha Wing (‘Wolfe’), who will play Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the 8×60’ series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

The original movie’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (‘Accused’), with Uberto Pasolini (‘Nowhere Special’) also coming back as executive producer.

The original 1997 BAFTA-winning movie is available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK.

