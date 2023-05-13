Beth Hart – ‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ vinyl review

Californian singer-songwriter Beth Hart released her debut album ‘Immortal’ under the name ‘Beth Hart Band’ in 1996. That record, while not a commercial success, did enough to draw attention to Hart’s gritty and powerful voice. Her follow-up album, 1999’s ‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ fared better commercially and started to see Hart picking up traction with her songs used in popular TV shows such as ‘Beverly Hills 90210’. That album arrived as female singer-songwriters were dominating the charts again with the likes of Alanis Morissette, Jewel, Paula Cole, Dido, Sarah McLachlan and Fiona Apple all enjoying huge success.

For me, ‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ is the album that introduced me to Hart and it’s one I’ve held dear for the past 24 years. Produced by Hart with Tal Herzberg and Oliver Leiber, the album fully embraces Hart’s rock leanings, positioning her as a contemporary Janis Joplin-like artist. Written largely by Hart, ‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ really was a grab your attention and don’t let it go moment for the singer-songwriter. Now the album has been pressed on 180-gram yellow and orange marbled vinyl by Music on Vinyl, limited to only 1500 copies.

The album opens with ‘Just a Little Hole’, a song that is deceptively low-key until the chorus, and Hart’s huge voice kicks in. She has that kind of grit that stops you in your tracks and her voice is truly very unique. Much of ‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ is uptempo and it really showcases what Hart can do as a vocalist, a songwriter and a producer. ‘Delicious Surprise’ is a raucous tribute to self-belief while ‘Get Your Shit Together’ starts with a hushed vocal before Hart’s voice unleashes on the anthemic chorus.

Some of the best moments on the record though are the quieter moments. ‘L.A. Song’ is a gentle ode to wanting to flee your life and start somewhere new and the gorgeous ‘By Her’, an acoustic-led number, allows Hart to explore her voice in a more restrained way. For ‘Mama’, Hart pairs her jaw-dropping vocals with piano for an emotive tribute to her mother.

Elsewhere on the record ‘G.O.P’ (‘Good Old People’) Hart throws herself into a grungier sound that’s packed with atmosphere, ‘The Sky Is Falling’ is a jangly uptempo number that sounds like it was recorded live is about facing adversity head on, and closer ‘Favorite Things’ finds Hart listing off a series of things before admitting that doing nothing is her favorite thing to do.

As always with Music on Vinyl, as much care and attention has gone into the packaging of the release as it has the quality of the pressing. The gatefold sleeve features all of the original artwork and there’s a colour insert inside with the album credits and Hart’s thank yous. Side D of the 2-LP release features an etching, making this a great item for Hart collectors.

‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ is an album that deserves a hell of a lot more attention than it’s ever received. As Hart has continued her career, and collaborated with Joe Bonamassa, she’s built a rock-solid foundation and enjoyed plenty of success. If you’re a fan of her current stuff, which is a little more blues leaning, then revisit this album and see where Hart really found her feet. I promise you, that you won’t be disappointed.

Track list: Side A – 1. Just a Little Hole 2. Delicious Surprise 3. L.A. Song (Out of This Town) 4. Is That Too Much To Ask 5. By Her Side B – 1. Get Your Shit Together 2. Stay 3. G.O.P. 4. Skin Side C – 1. Girls Say 2. Sky is Falling 3. Mama 4. Favorite Things Record label: Music on Vinyl Release date: 5th May 2023 Buy ‘Screamin’ For My Supper’ now

