‘Sam – A Saxon’: watch the trailer for the Disney+ series

Disney+ has released the trailer for ‘Sam – A Saxon’, its first original series produced out of Germany.

The series stars Malick Bauer, Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, Carina Wiese and Tyron Ricketts. It will premiere exclusively with all seven episodes available to stream on Disney+ on 26th April.

Sam - A Saxon
Credit: Disney+

‘Sam – A Saxon’ is based on the incredible, true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany. This is a gripping series that follows Sam’s irrepressible search for his place in an intensely prejudiced society. In his fight to overcome the system, he becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of a new Germany.

However, his meteoric rise to fame is quickly followed by an abrupt downfall as he ends up behind bars with German tabloids branding him “public enemy #1”.

‘Sam – A Saxon’ is based on the biography of Samuel “Sam” Njankouo Meffire. Malick Bauer (“Frau Jordan stellt gleich“, “Wir“) stars in the title role as Sam; Alex – Sam’s mentor, with whom he shares the experience of being a Black German – is played by Tyron Ricketts.

The series is a production of Big Window Productions in cooperation with Panthertainment for Disney+. The seven-part miniseries is sponsored by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF) and Medienbord Berlin Brandenburg.

