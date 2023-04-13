How Gaming Technology and Blockchain Are Shaping Online Casinos

Sophisticated software and new technology are driving forces behind online casinos today. It’s already a burgeoning industry that is growing by leaps and bounds. The advent of this new tech is combining to create a new experience for people who love games like slots, bingo, poker, and others.

Keep reading to learn how high-powered gamification and blockchain are bringing about a new day for online casino fans.

Growth in Graphics and Gameplay

Casino players have new and high expectations for the graphics and gameplay that come with the games. For instance, Slingo at Paddy Power features speedy 3D animation as the rows spin the different symbols. It’s a combination of slots and bingo, so the graphical presentation brings the gameplay to life. The other games offered by Paddy Power, such as blackjack and poker, also feature seamless animations for cards being dealt and the hands of cards moving along.

These games feature a lot of players all at once, so they have to be built lag-free so that players don’t experience slow down or setbacks. This step-up in gameplay transfers across platforms, whether you’re playing on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Blockchain Is Influencing the Platforms

Blockchain is shaping all forms of technology, and online casinos are no different. The most notable way that it’s influencing the industry is by allowing more payment options. Some online casinos today are allowing players to use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other forms of crypto to fund their accounts and pay for bets. According to a Techjury article, the global blockchain market will surpass $23 billion.

Online casinos already allow players to fund their accounts with Visa and Mastercard, Apple Pay, and other formats. Adding crypto to the mix allows people to be comfortable with whatever form of payment they see fit. This way, they can exchange their funds into whichever currency they prefer and can get paid with speedy payouts.

Blockchain also keeps online casino platforms safer and more secure. This is a recordkeeping technology first and foremost, so players will have impeccable digital receipts for each transaction. It’s a technology that affords players more transparency so that they can trust the platform and enjoy the playing experience.

Credit: PXHere

Virtual Reality (VR) Is Enhancing the Experience

Virtual Reality (VR) is another form of technology that is taking the casino industry by storm. With VR headsets, a player will be more immersed into the gameplay, so that they can interact with the cards, chips, game pieces, and other players. An XR Today study shows that the VR industry is growing by more than 31%. It makes for a more engaging experience, as online casinos are trying to blur the lines between virtual gameplay and in-person gameplay.

They also are including more sounds, bells, and whistles that create a more interactive experience. Live dealers are trained professionals who players can interact with as well, whether they’re playing on a computer or mobile device.

A New Age of Online Casinos

The technology and upgrades of the day are making online casinos more immersive, safer, and impressive. This is inviting more players into the mix, and online casinos are taking steps toward improving their platforms. Consider these points as you stay up-to-date with the online casino evolutions.