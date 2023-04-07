Brothers Osborne release three new songs from upcoming project

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne share three new songs, “Nobody’s Nobody,”⁠ “Might As Well Be Me,”⁠ And “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠” The three tracks are part of a soon to be announced project from Brothers Osborne and the first look at new music from the duo since the 2022 release of the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album ‘Skeletons’.

John Osborne of the band shared, “As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”

Brothers Osborne’s new music is produced by Mike Elizondo, also a co-writer of “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).⁠” Elizondo reveals about the project, “Working on music with them was unlike anything I’ve done before. We had the amazing advantage in that they walked in with just a ton of great songs. The first time I did meet the band at TJ’s house it really did feel like I was hanging out with high school buddies. I feel like if we were in high school together these would have been the band geeks I would have hung out with.”

Brothers Osborne are on the road this summer and tickets for all dates (full list below) are available here.