Chapel Hart announce new album ‘Glory Days’ & drop the Loretta Lynn inspired ‘Welcome to Fist City’

Powerhouse trio Chapel Hart – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – took the world by storm on ‘America’s Got Talent’ last year with their show-stopping group golden buzzer performance of the Dolly Parton inspired track, ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’.

Dolly loved it, but she wasn’t the only one who was impressed – the late Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart’s TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.

Now the trio give fans a first listen to ‘Welcome To Fist City,’ a song inspired and requested by the late country legend – with their take on Lynn’s 1968 hit ‘Fist City.’



“’Welcome to Fist City’ feels like 1968 revamped to right now,” shares Danica. “I really believe Ms. Loretta would’ve been so proud! I’d like to believe the generation who laid the foundation just wants to know that they are leaving country music in capable hands, and my prayer is that we are doing just that. I hope we are making them proud!”

The song is from their upcoming album ‘Glory Days‘, due out May 19. The new album, the trio’s third, will be their first full-length project since finishing in the Top 5 on AGT and includes the title track and previously released single, ‘Glory Days’. Danica, Devynn, and Trea have a hand in writing every song on the much-anticipated new project which is available for pre-save/pre-add starting today.





“I’ve never been more excited about delivering new music to our fans,” shares Danica. “We’ve been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our ‘Glory Days’ through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!”

Since ‘America’s Got Talent’, the ladies have quickly become a mainstay in the country music industry – they made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022, receiving FOUR standing ovations, and kicked off the new year with their 60+ date ‘Glory Days’ headlining tour.