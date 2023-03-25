‘Primo’: new comedy series coming to Amazon Freevee in May

Original comedy series ‘Primo’ is coming to Amazon Freevee on 19th May 2023 it has been announced.

Executive produced by Shea Serrano and producer Michael Schur (‘Parks and Recreation’), the series will feature eight episodes.

Credit: Amazon Freevee

‘Primo’ stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (‘The Good Fight’), Johnny Rey Diaz (‘Grey’s Anatomy’), Christina Vidal (‘The Terminal List’, ‘Taina’), Henri Esteve (‘Grown-ish’, ‘Homecoming’), Martin Martinez (‘Magnum P.I.’), Jonathan Medina (‘The Purge’), Carlos Santos (Gentefied), Nigel Siwabessy (‘Stop the Bleeding!’), Efrain Villa (‘Better Call Saul’), and Stakiah Lynn Washington (‘Everything is Both’).

The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college.

Over the course of the series, the group – Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush – will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

Serrano serves as creator and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producers Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. Peter Murrieta and Lisa Muse Bryant also serve as executive producers. Kabir Akhtar directed the pilot episode.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.