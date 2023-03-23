Lukas Nelson & POTR announce a new album, a duet with Lainey Wilson & a UK tour

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson and his band POTR have announced that they will be releasing their highly anticipated new album, Sticks and Stones, on 14th July via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-save/pre-order here). Ahead of this, they have released the first single from the project ‘More Than Friends’ featuring CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson.

“When I wrote “More Than Friends”, I had always envisioned it as a duet. I am a big fan of Lainey and she was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to sing with me on this track” shares Nelson. “When we sent her the song, I was thrilled to hear back that she loved it and wanted to do it”.

“‘More Than Friends’ is a modern day take on the musical, kindred spirits of icons like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers” adds Wilson. “I’m so honored to be able to work with someone as talented as Lukas. His artistry and storytelling within music is unlike any other”.

‘Sticks and Stones’ was written solely by Nelson with the hope of bringing people together at the forefront of his mind, with upbeat energy and a sense of fun. Across the album’s twelve spirited tracks, Nelson explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humour. Self-produced by Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, Sticks and Stones captures the band’s musical power and fits perfectly alongside the canon of the electric live performances they’re known for.

Reflecting on the record, Nelson shares, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist”.



STICKS AND STONES TRACK LIST

1. Sticks and Stones

2. Alcohallelujah

3. Every Time I Drink

4. More Than Friends (feat. Lainey Wilson)

5. Ladder of Love

6. Wrong House

7. Icarus

8. If I Didn’t Love You

9. Overpass

10. Lying

11. All Four Winds

12. The View

LUKAS NELSON + POTR UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

13th June – Oxford, O2 Academy 2

14th June – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

15th June – London, O2 Kentish Town Forum

17th June – Bristol, SWX

18th June – Black Deer Festival

19th June – Manchester, O2 Academy 2

20th June – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

22nd June – Belfast, Ulster Hall

23rd June – Dublin, Academy