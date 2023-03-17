Yellowstone TV star Luke Grimes releases the plaintive, acoustic ballad ‘Oh Ohio’

Yellowstone TV star Luke Grimes today (March 17th) releases his second song, ‘Oh Ohio’. The song is the follow up to ‘No Horse to Ride’ which featured on the season five finale which aired in mid January.

‘Oh Ohio’ is a plaintive, acoustic song that features Grimes’ rough, passionate vocals. The song is a sparse yet impactful tribute to the state that raised him from a guy who has moved on but is looking back on all the good times. ‘I guess it’s time I get on down the road,’ Grimes sings, tapping into that emotion we all have when certain times, people and places come to an end.

When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt.