‘The London Action Festival’ returns in June

‘The London Action Festival’ will return from Wednesday 21st to Sunday 25th June 2023 it has been confirmed.

Celebrating the skills, creativity, talent and bravery required to create the world’s most exciting content across Film and TV, the second edition of the festival promises to be bigger and bolder than ever.

‘The London Action Festival’s debut last year drew top-tier talent from across the film and TV worlds. The goal of the Festival is to make each event both fun and informative to give passionate audiences an insight into the talent and craftsmanship that it takes to deliver such amazing work.

Building on last year, the ambitions for 2023 promise an action-packed line up to delight action film aficionados, cinephiles and experts alike in a way that, as last year showed, bridges generations.

The immensely popular, ‘Friday Night Showdown’ returns – a spectacular variety show for fans of all things action, which last year featured an all-star line-up including McTiernan, Hardy and special surprise guest Edgar Wright with live music from Bond composer David Arnold. The night was built around the annual ‘Moving Target Awards’ given out in recognition of outstanding contributions to the world of Action Films & TV.

John McTiernan, Director of ‘Die Hard’, ‘The Hunt for Red October’ and ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ and ‘Moving Target’ Award winner commented on the Festival returning: “”Art” movies are often just plays. Action movies are movies!”

Zygi Kamasa, Group CEO of MARV, added: “We were delighted to support the Action Festival last year with our low budget action film School Fight. The event brought industry, talent and audiences together in a unique way; and recognised the craftsmanship of all those who work in genre filmmaking that seldom get a look in when it comes to the awards season.”

Corin Hardy, Director of Sky Original ‘Gangs of London’, ‘The Hallow’ and ‘The Nun’, said: “Last year marked the first ever London Action Festival and I was honoured to be asked to talk with the great John McTiernan about the secrets behind some of the most memorable action sequences ever made. It was a joy to be a part of and to watch legends like Vic Armstrong get awarded with a Moving Target Award and to celebrate this unique and important cinematic genre, which largely gets overlooked in the bigger festivals. And to acknowledge the incredible craft and skill of the many talented workers responsible for creating the explosive, dangerous and thrilling action-packed sequences we have loved and continue to love witnessing on the big and small screen.”

Festival Co-Directors Julian Alcantara and Ron Fogelman said of the 2023 festival: ‘“We’re back and bigger than ever for 2023 with ‘The London Action Festival’ championing the incredible talent behind the camera. This is a celebration of the past, present and future of Cinema and TV. For too long, those working in genre filmmaking have been overlooked during the award season and we seek to address that with the Moving Target Awards. There’s so much to look forward to this year and we’re excited to welcome new and returning fans to celebrate and immerse themselves in all things action again. Stay tuned for a world class line up.”

‘The London Action Festival’ will take place in London from Wednesday 21st – Sunday 25th June. Sign up to the newsletter via the London Action Festival website HERE to receive all news, updates, and Early Bird ticket release.