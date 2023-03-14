Morgan Evans to release new song ‘On My Own Again’ on Friday

Morgan Evans is optimistically looking to what’s ahead with his new track ‘On My Own Again’ out this Friday, March 17 (PRE-SAVE HERE). Written by Evans alongside Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and producer Chris DeStefano, the song follows the Australia native’s viral single ‘Over For You’ his most personal song to date.

Credit: Warner Music Group

We recently had the pleasure of seeing Morgan playing the O2 in London as part of the C2C festival. You can read our review of his set right here

Evans recently shed more insight behind ‘Over For You’ with his five-part documentary series (WATCH HERE). Directed by Peter John, the docuseries brings viewers backstage and back home where Evans grew up. Each episode takes you along his musical journey in Australia and New Zealand, including CMC Rocks QLD Festival, where he debuted the single for 22,000 people. The CMC Rocks performance received hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

Evans recently wrapped his co-headlining European Day Drunk Me Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and performed on three headlining stages at C2C Festival, including to a crowd of 20,000+ in London. He will join Brett Young in the states at the end of this month for Young’s ‘5 Tour 3 2 1’ tour. The tour will wrap in Los Angeles in May at the famed Greek Theatre.

For a full list of tour dates, please visit www.morganevansmusic.com.