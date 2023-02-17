‘Unforgotten’ returns to ITV on 27th February 2023 at 9pm and the trailer for the new series has been released.

Written by Chris Lane and produced by Mainstreet Pictures, the new series sees Sinead Keenan joining in the role of DCI Jessica James. She stars alongside returning star Sanjeev Bhaskar who has played DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan for the past four series.

The series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?

Credit: Mainstreet for ITV

And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?

Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of in more recent 8mes?

As the murder mystery unfolds, we’ll explore the lives of several central characters Jay, played by Rhys Yates (‘The Outlaws’, ‘Silent Witness’), Bele with Martina Laird (‘Summerland’, ‘The Bay’) in the role, Tony played by Ian McElhinney (‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Derry Girls’), and Max Rinehart (‘Jekyll and Hyde’, ‘Miss You Already’) as Karol, who on the face of it appear seemingly unconnected to the victim. Hayley Mills will also play Tony’s wife, Emma.

DI Khan’s loyal and hard-working cold case investigations team are also back together for the series with Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting and Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley reprising their roles. Returning to the series are Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard as Sunny’s partner, Sal and Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets.

‘Unforgotten’ will return on 27th February 2023 at 9pm on ITV1. The full series will be available on ITVX after the first episode has aired on ITV1.