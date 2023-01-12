The Best Movies That Take Place In Las Vegas

The beautiful Las Vegas is maybe a city with the most pop culture anthems. The King maybe gave it the most memorable one, but there were many others. What does it say when a city has so many anthems?

Well, it says that it is a special city, indeed. Sure, most people know Las Vegas because of gambling. Casinos are essential in that town. But, there are people from other parts of the world who learned many things about Las Vegas by playing online casino games at many sites that can be found at Casino.nl, for example.

But, this wonderful town has many other things to provide people with. This is why many screenplay writers and directors made legendary movies set in this town. Here are some of the best you need to watch.

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

This is maybe the best movie ever to take place in Las Vegas. This is a dark and philosophical story of a man who goes to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. It is a movie that will urge you to ask questions about the meaning of your life. The Sin City, as people love to call Las Vegas, is the perfect setting for this work of art. This is a movie that got Nicolas Cage his Oscar.

Rain Man (1988)

The wonderful Dustin Hoffman has had a career worthy of cinema gods. We are pleased to say that the part of an autistic man named Raymond is one of his best works. With Tom Cruise as his co-star, Dustin delivered one of the best movie performances in history. He is a man who can count cards and has a brother who likes to party. Seems simple enough, but these two blessed us with a masterpiece.

Viva Las Vegas (1964)

It is only fitting to end the list with one of the most legendary movies about this town. ‘Viva Las Vegas’ is a beautiful homage to the city that made Elvis the king. Sure, the plot is not as good as in the two movies we mentioned earlier, but this love letter to Las Vegas needs to be on your watchlist if you want to know what this city looked like back in the 1960s. Elvis made the famous song for this movie.

Those are some of the best movies that celebrate the beauty of Las Vegas.