‘Are You The One?’ Season 9 launches on Paramount+ this month – meet the contestants

‘Are You The One?’ is returning to our screens for season 9 on 19th January and you’ll be able to watch the show on Paramount+.
Debuting with two episodes, the new season will be hosted by Kamie Crawford and it’s a first-of-its-kind global edition that will take contestants to Gran Canaria, Spain.
The contestants for Season 9 are:
Women
Anissa Aguilar / United States of America
Brooke Rachman / United States of America
Ciara “CC” Cortez / United States of America
Courtney Rowe / United Kingdom
Danielle Bonaparte / United States of America
Dew Anderson / Spain
Jordanne Deveaux / United States of America
Julia-Ruth Smith / New Zealand
Mijntje Lupgens / Netherlands
Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe / Ireland
Taylor Kelly / United States of America
Men
Aqel Carson / United States of America
Brendan Mosca / Australia
Clayton Carey / Australia
Eduardo Dickson Jr. / United States of America
Hamudi Hasoon / New Zealand
Leo Svete / United States of America
Michael “Mikey” Owusu / United Kingdom
Nathan Grant / United Kingdom
Oliver “Ollie” Andersen / United Kingdom
Shamal “Samuel” Khan / United Kingdom
William Gagnon / United States of America
In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.”
Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.
The global expansion turned a new leaf last season and broke barriers with its U.S. edition when it became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the nation.
From coming-out moments to discoveries of sexual and gender identity, it told powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time on a reality dating show.
Previous seasons of ‘Are You The One?’ are now available to stream on Paramount+.