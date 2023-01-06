Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Will - Are You The One?

TV

‘Are You The One?’ Season 9 launches on Paramount+ this month – meet the contestants

Feast your eyes on this season’s cast members.

Published

‘Are You The One?’ is returning to our screens for season 9 on 19th January and you’ll be able to watch the show on Paramount+.

Debuting with two episodes, the new season will be hosted by Kamie Crawford and it’s a first-of-its-kind global edition that will take contestants to Gran Canaria, Spain.

The contestants for Season 9 are:

Women

Anissa Aguilar / United States of America

Anissa
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Brooke Rachman / United States of America

Brooke Rachman
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Ciara “CC” Cortez / United States of America

Ciara “CC” Cortez
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Courtney Rowe / United Kingdom

Courtney Rowe
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Danielle Bonaparte / United States of America

Danielle Bonaparte
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Dew Anderson / Spain

Dew Anderson
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Jordanne Deveaux / United States of America

Jordanne Deveaux
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Julia-Ruth Smith / New Zealand

Julia-Ruth Smith
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Mijntje Lupgens / Netherlands

Mijntje Lupgens
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe / Ireland

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Taylor Kelly / United States of America

Taylor Kelly
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Men

Aqel Carson / United States of America

Aqel Carson
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Brendan Mosca / Australia

Brendan Mosca
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Clayton Carey / Australia

Clayton Carey
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Eduardo Dickson Jr. / United States of America

Eduardo Dickson Jr.
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Hamudi Hasoon / New Zealand

Hamudi Hasoon
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Leo Svete / United States of America

Leo Svete
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Michael “Mikey” Owusu / United Kingdom

Michael “Mikey” Owusu
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Nathan Grant / United Kingdom

Nathan Grant
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Oliver “Ollie” Andersen / United Kingdom

Oliver “Ollie” Andersen
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

Shamal “Samuel” Khan / United Kingdom

Shamal “Samuel” Khan
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

William Gagnon / United States of America

William Gagnon
Credit: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment/Paramount

In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.”

Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.

The global expansion turned a new leaf last season and broke barriers with its U.S. edition when it became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the nation.

From coming-out moments to discoveries of sexual and gender identity, it told powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time on a reality dating show.

Previous seasons of ‘Are You The One?’ are now available to stream on Paramount+.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 announced

Including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

5 days ago
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West

Games & Tech

EF Games’ Carl Jones picks his top 10 games of 2022

Have your favourite games of 2022 made the list?

4 days ago
The Light in the Hall The Light in the Hall

TV

‘The Light in the Hall’ begins on Channel 4 with two episodes this week

Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach star in the series.

3 days ago
Chase Rice Chase Rice

EF Country

4 Country music albums we’ve heard that will blow you away in 2023

2023 is starting strong for terrific Country music albums coming your way.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you