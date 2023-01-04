Which MCU Characters Might Appear In ‘Deadpool 3’?￼

Countless Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans were thrilled with the announcement that Ryan Reynolds is returning for a third ‘Deadpool’ film which is scheduled to be released in Nov. 8, 2024.

The first ‘Deadpool’ film, released in 2016, made just over $780 million at the global box office. Its success led to a widely praised sequel in ‘Deadpool 2’, which hit the big screens in May 2018. ‘Deadpool 2’ grossed slightly more than the original film with a worldwide box office of just under $786 million.

‘Deadpool 3’: What We Know So Far

What we do know is that Hugh Jackman will appear in the third film to reprise his role as Wolverine. In a September video posted on his Twitter page, Reynolds announced that Jackman would appear in ‘Deadpool 3’. That video has been viewed more than 40 million times — and counting.

Viewers of ‘Logan’ (2017) will recall that Jackman’s character was killed off at the end, so it’ll be interesting to see how Wolverine is implemented into ‘Deadpool 3’. Jackman played the MCU superhero in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (2009) and ‘The Wolverine’ (2013) before reprising the character in ‘Logan’.

Since April, residents of Canada’s most populated province have been able to enjoy placing wagers through the Ontario sports betting sportsbooks. Through these apps, customers can place all sorts of different sports bets (single-game wagers, props, moneylines, futures, etc.) and/or play their favorite casino games online. This includes poker and a plethora of different online slot games.

‘Deadpool 3’ will mark another major collaboration between Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, a fellow Canadian. The two men teamed up for two recent cinematic blockbusters in ‘Free Guy’ (2021, with a sequel on the way) and ‘The Adam Project’.

Tim Miller directed the first ‘Deadpool’ film, but he left the franchise after creative disagreements with Reynolds. David Leitch replaced Miller as the director for ‘Deadpool 2’, but he cited scheduling conflicts in an interview with Uproxx as the reason why he’s not returning for the third film.

Leslie Uggams is also set to return for ‘Deadpool 3’, as she’ll reprise her role as the ever popular Blind Al. Uggams starred in the first two films alongside Reynolds.

One of the other big questions of ‘Deadpool 3’: Aside from Wolverine, which other popular MCU characters will we see in this highly anticipated film? There are plenty of strong candidates.

What Other MCU Characters Could Appear?

Credit: 20th Century Fox / Marvel

Though ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) and ‘Justice League’ (2017) received mixed to negative reviews, both films did very well at the box office for the DC Extended Universe.

Fans of DC waited a long time for a live-action film starring all the major superheroes — Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash. And they finally got it. Five years have passed since the release of Justice League, so now feels like a golden opportunity for the MCU to add a plethora of its top superheroes to ‘Deadpool 3’.

Now, there’s been no shortage of crossovers in MCU films, but ‘Deadpool 3’ does feel like the opportune project for more of the Marvel characters to unite — especially if this is Jackman’s last dance as Logan/Wolverine. Levy and company have limitless options when it comes to deciding on other MCU heroes to join Wolverine and Deadpool.

For what it’s worth, Bovada has betting odds on MCU characters appearing in the third ‘Deadpool’ film. Wolverine leads the way with +150 odds, followed by Spider-Man (+250), Hulk (+500), Strange (+500) and Venom (+500).

In some ways, it almost feels too good to be true, but there is some speculation that Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man for ‘Deadpool 3’.

‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016) is one of the best superhero movies of all-time, and directors Anthony and Joe Russo really stacked it up by including the likes of Holland’s Spiderman, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlet Johansson’s Black Widow.

The film is still almost two years away from being released, and it could take a while until we learn of the other stars and characters in ‘Deadpool 3’. Having Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine is a compelling start, but the hype of this film could go through the roof if Levy and company added additional superheroes.

It’s simply a guessing game until we hear of more announcements.