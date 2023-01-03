The London Dungeon bans vegans for January

The London Dungeon has announced that it is launching veBANuary today, banning vegans from entering the attraction throughout January (also known as Veganuary).

The stunt is in support of the attraction’s infamous Mrs Lovett character who serves up human meat pies. veBANuary launches today (3rd January) and will run throughout the entire month of January.

A London Dungeon spokesperson said: “This Veganuary, the London Dungeon has decided to stand behind our Mrs Lovett and her iconic but somewhat suspicious meat pies.

“If she doesn’t do vegan, neither will we! So we’ve decided to not only ignore Veganuary but launch our very own version, denying entry to any vegan visitor who tries to darken our Dungeon. And the best bit, no need for additional security to help identify the veggie lovers, as we know they will most likely mention it within minutes of stepping foot into the attraction!”

For all meat lovers feeling brave enough to venture through the attraction this January, the London Dungeon offers 16 terrifying shows and thrilling rides bringing the city’s dark history to life, delivering ample scream-drenched stories and fear-inducing shocks for an experience that guests will never forget.

From Jack the Ripper and Guy Fawkes to witch executions and courtrooms, the London Dungeon has it all to put the most daring guests to the ultimate test.

For more information and tickets head over to www.thedungeons.com/london.