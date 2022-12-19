Nashville songwriter Sykamore announces UK shows for January 2023

Canadian Country-Pop artist Sykamore, who was discovered by songwriting heavyweight Rhett Akins (Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins), released her debut studio album ‘Pinto’ in August 2022. The album was produced by Michael Knox (Kelly Clarkson), and recorded over the course of three separate sessions at Nashville’s Treasure Isle studio.

Sykamore cut basic tracks live with a full band lineup that mixed 80’s synthesiser with muscular electric guitar and larger-than-life drums. It was a sound Sykamore had in her head ever since she wrote the album’s title track, a soaring earworm that spins a used car into a clever metaphor for new love.

Sykamore will be travelling to the UK at the end of January 2023, to play 2 headline shows – The Cavern Club in Liverpool with Laura Oakes and Jeff Cohen on 24 Jan and The Camden Club in London with Jeff Cohen on 29 Jan. Tickets are available here.

Speaking on the album, Sykamore says, “there’s this unspoken rule that women can’t let their guard down, but that’s just not realistic. I let my guard down all the time, and I wanted this record to show that vulnerability, to show that it’s okay to be yourself and share that with the world. I took Sykamore as my stage name because it’s a tree that’s tenacious and strong and has roots that ground it in any weather, and that’s how I want my music to make people feel.”