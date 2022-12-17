Premiere: Rhys Stephenson meets ‘Wicked’ star Ryan Reid to talk musicals and representation

We’ve got an exclusive for you to kick-start your Saturday and if you’re a fan of musicals you’re going to love it.

We’re excited to be able to premiere a video interview between presenter and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 semi-finalist Rhys Stephenson and Ryan Reid, who plays Fiyero in the West End production of ‘Wicked’.

In the video interview Rhys talks to Ryan about being the first black actor to play Fiyero, the importance of representation and the advice Ryan would give to people who’d like to follow in his footsteps. They pair also dance together, showing off both of their abilities.

‘Wicked’ is one of the most successful musicals of all-time and is now in its 17th year at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it has already seen by more than 11 million people. The show has won over 100 international awards including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.

The current main cast is The full new cast is confirmed as Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), and Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond).

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, ‘Wicked’ imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Tickets are currently on public sale until Sunday 26 November 2023, with nine extra shows added

‘Wicked’ is playing at The Apollo Victoria Theatre, London; tickets are available at www.WickedtheMusical.co.uk