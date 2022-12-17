Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ryan Reid as Fiyero in 'Wicked'

Arts

Premiere: Rhys Stephenson meets ‘Wicked’ star Ryan Reid to talk musicals and representation

The ‘Strictly’ semi-finalist meets the West End star.

Published

We’ve got an exclusive for you to kick-start your Saturday and if you’re a fan of musicals you’re going to love it.

We’re excited to be able to premiere a video interview between presenter and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 semi-finalist Rhys Stephenson and Ryan Reid, who plays Fiyero in the West End production of ‘Wicked’.

In the video interview Rhys talks to Ryan about being the first black actor to play Fiyero, the importance of representation and the advice Ryan would give to people who’d like to follow in his footsteps. They pair also dance together, showing off both of their abilities.

‘Wicked’ is one of the most successful musicals of all-time and is now in its 17th year at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it has already seen by more than 11 million people. The show has won over 100 international awards including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.

The current main cast is The full new cast is confirmed as Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), and Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond).

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, ‘Wicked’ imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Tickets are currently on public sale until Sunday 26 November 2023, with nine extra shows added

‘Wicked’ is playing at The Apollo Victoria Theatre, London; tickets are available at www.WickedtheMusical.co.uk

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Grimes Luke Grimes

EF Country

Yellowstone TV star Luke Grimes releases debut song ‘No Horse to Ride’

Yellowstone actor releases his debut song.

19 hours ago
Motherland: Last Christmas Motherland: Last Christmas

TV

‘Motherland: Last Christmas’ – get your first look at the Christmas Special

The comedy is back this Christmas.

5 days ago
Nate Smith Nate Smith

EF Country

Country music breakthrough artists and ones to watch in 2023

Which Country artists are heading for an amazing 2023?

4 days ago
Walter Presents: Partisan Walter Presents: Partisan

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’ season 2 preview – a real head scratcher of a series

A difficult show to follow and definitely not for everyone.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you