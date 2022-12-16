C2C announce a star-studded line up for the official aftershow parties

Country to Country have announced that the C2C Official Aftershow Parties are back!

A favourite amongst C2C fans, the C2C Official Aftershow Parties take place post mainstage celebrations in Indigo at The O2, London and continue the party with headline performances from Ashley Cooke & Nate Smith (10th), Breland & Friends (11th) and Kameron Marlowe (12th). Plus, there will be epic country music DJ sets to close out the night.

Ashley Cooke and Nate Smith both featured in our recent ‘Artists to Watch in 2023’ article and Kameron Marlowe had a key spot in our ‘Top 10 Albums of the Year’ feature with his superb, ‘We Were Cowboys’ release. You can read both those feature by clicking on the links on the names of the artists above.

Credit: SJM Concerts

Tickets on sale now via axs.com.