Was 2022 Carrie Underwood’s most successful year yet?

What a year it’s been for Underwood despite CMA disappointment.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood wraps 2022 on a high note, setting the stage for another stellar year in 2023.  She closes out the year as Billboard’s Top Country Female 2022, Country Aircheck’s #1 Top Female of the Year, and MediaBase’s Most Played Female Country Artist this year.  

She continued her career-long winning streak with multiple awards and honors, beginning with her eighth GRAMMY® Award for Best Roots Gospel Album (My Savior), continuing with her 16th ACM Award for Single of the Year (“If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean), 24th and 25th CMT Music Awards for Collaborative Video of the Year Award and Video of the Year (“If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean), holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show. “If I Didn’t Love You” also won an iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Song of the Year, and is the third Most Played Country Song of the Year on Mediabase’s year-end chart.  Carrie ended the year winning the People’s Choice Award for The Country Artist of 2022, marking her 10th win for the fan-voted awards. 

Other highlights of Underwood’s year include the release of her album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’, in June, marking her 10th consecutive career Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres.  Along with ‘Cry Pretty’ and GRAMMY® Award-winning ‘My Savior’, Underwood also co-produced ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ which debuted as the top-selling country album in the U.S, and the #1 country album in Australia, Canada, and the UK. The album has also remained in the top 20 Current Country Albums sales chart since its release.  She celebrated the launch of her much-anticipated album with The Denim & Rhinestones Experience, a one-of-a-kind immersive interactive experience for fans at Nashville’s historic Bell Tower in June.  ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ has amassed over 290M Global streams and nearly 120k Global album sales to date.

Much to the chagrin of her fans, the coveted CMA ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award eluded Underwood again but given the bells and whistles nature of her current tour it will surely be front and centre in her sights for 2023.

