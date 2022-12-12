“Clarkson’s Farm” season 2 to premiere on Prime Video in February 2023

The second season of “Clarkson’s Farm” will launch on Prime Video on 10th February 2023 it has been confirmed.

The series shows another year in the life of Diddly Squat farm as Britain’s best-known but least qualified farmer Jeremy Clarkson returns with his rag-tag band of agricultural associates.

The eagerly awaited second season will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the farm; Jeremy’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant; and Kaleb yet again saving the day on numerous occasions.

Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to expand his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team; tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Jeremy’s better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

The new season promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy & co on their agricultural adventure.

“Clarkson’s Farm” is produced by Expectationand Con Dao Productions for Amazon Studios, the Executive Producers are Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman, and the Series Director is Will Yapp.