Brit Taylor and Mike and the Moonpies release an ode to hurtin’ with ‘Lonely on Christmas’

In a season marked by good cheer and traditional carols, Brit Taylor and Mike and the Moonpies team up to deliver an ode to the lonely.

‘Lonely on Christmas’, written by hit songwriter Jason White, is a Christmas tune that has all the vibes of a country classic; yet it is as new as today and as familiar as yesterday. When Brit’s Kentucky roots musically mingle with Mike and the Moonpies’ Texas country, the poignant “ain’t no lonely like lonely on Christmas” will have you reaching for a tissue and a glass of bourbon.