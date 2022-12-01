Morgan Wallen is dropping 3 new songs as he announces an international tour

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour kicks off overseas March 15-24 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY before returning stateside on April 15 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across all dates, U.S. and internationally. Thirty-nine dates in total with 17 stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas to boot. Shame that there are no European or UK shows scheduled for next year as yet, though.



Wallen named his tour after one of three new songs dropping tonight at midnight on his ‘One Thing At A Time – Sampler’ which are “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.” Together, these three songs serve as the first taste of what’s to come from his time in the studio and arrive on the heels of his new single at country radio, “Thought You Should Know,” cowritten with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, currently sitting Top 20.





“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour,” Wallen exclaims, “I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did.”

Credit: Big Loud / Republic Records

Wallen shares. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates:

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16