Morgan Wallen is dropping 3 new songs as he announces an international tour

4 Countries, 2 Continents, 17 Stadiums; Plus Arenas, Amphitheaters & Festivals

Published

Morgan Wallen
Credit: David Lehr

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour kicks off overseas March 15-24 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY before returning stateside on April 15 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across all dates, U.S. and internationally. Thirty-nine dates in total with 17 stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas to boot. Shame that there are no European or UK shows scheduled for next year as yet, though.
 
Wallen named his tour after one of three new songs dropping tonight at midnight on his ‘One Thing At A Time – Sampler’ which are “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.” Together, these three songs serve as the first taste of what’s to come from his time in the studio and arrive on the heels of his new single at country radio, “Thought You Should Know,” cowritten with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, currently sitting Top 20.


 
“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour,” Wallen exclaims, “I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did.”

Morgan Wallen
Credit: Big Loud / Republic Records

Wallen shares. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates:
Sat, April 15                 Milwaukee, WI                     American Family Field*#
Thurs, April 20             Louisville, KY                       KFC Yum! Center
Sat, April 22                 Oxford, MS                          Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#
^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Thurs, April 27              Grand Rapids, MI                 Van Andel Arena
Fri, April 28                   Moline, IL                              Vibrant Arena
Sat, April 29                  Lincoln, NE                           Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thurs, May 4                Jacksonville, FL                    VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri, May 5                     West Palm Beach, FL           iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, May 6                    Tampa, FL                             MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thurs, May 18              Hershey, PA                           Hersheypark Stadium*
Sat, May 20                  East Rutherford, NJ               MetLife Stadium*$
Wed, May 24                Austin, TX                              Moody Center
Fri, May 26                   Houston, TX                           Minute Maid Park*#
Fri, June 2                     Atlanta, GA                            Truist Park*$
Sat, June 3                   Panama City Beach, FL         Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^
Fri, June 9                    Virginia Beach, VA                 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat, June 10                  Myrtle Beach, SC                  Carolina Country Music Fest^
Thurs, June 15              Pittsburgh, PA                        PNC Park*#
Sat, June 17                  Philadelphia, PA                    Citizens Bank Park*#
Fri, June 23                   Chicago, IL                            Wrigley Field*$
Fri, June 30                   Detroit, MI                              Ford Field*#
Fri, July 7                      St. Louis, MO                         Busch Stadium*$
Sat, July 15                   San Diego, CA                       Petco Park*#
Thurs, July 20               Phoenix, AZ                            Chase Field*#
Sat, July 22                   Los Angeles, CA                    SoFi Stadium*#
Thurs, Aug 3                 Detroit Lakes, MN                  WE Fest^
Sat, Aug 12                   Columbus, OH                       Ohio Stadium*#
Fri, Aug 18                    Boston, MA                             Fenway Park*$
Sat, Aug 26                   Washington, DC                     Nationals Park*$
Sat, Oct 7                      Tacoma, WA                          Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:
Wed, March 15              Auckland, NZ                        Spark Arena #
Sun, March 19               Ipswich, QLD                        CMC Rocks ^     
Tues, March 21             Sydney, NSW                        Qudos Bank Arena #
Friday, March 24           Melbourne, VIC                     Rod Laver Arena #
Sat, Aug 5                     Camrose, AB                         Big Valley Jamboree^
Sat, Sept 16                  Toronto, ON                           Budweiser Stage
Mon, Sept 18                London, ON                           Budweiser Gardens
Thurs, Sept 21              Ottawa, ON                           Canadian Tire Centre
Fri, Sept 22                   Quebec City, QC                   Videotron Centre
Sat, Sept 23                  Montreal, QC                         Bell Centre
Thurs, Sept 28              Winnipeg, MB                        Canada Life Centre
Fri, Sept 29                   Saskatoon, SK                       SaskTel Centre
Sat, Sept 30                  Calgary, AB                            Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed, Oct 4                   Vancouver, BC                        Rogers Arena

In this article:

